BACON and eggs were the order of the day as students at St Phil's enjoyed a special morning with their dads recently.
The school gates were thrown open early and dads enjoyed breakfast before work with their children as part of a celebration organised by the school.
Everyone had a great morning as the dads filled up on barbecue rolls, tea and coffee and caught up with other parents before going off to work.
The students also enjoyed games in the school grounds during the breakfast.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.