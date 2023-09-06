UPDATED: Tow truck on scene after B-double breakdown on highway near Bathurst

9AM UPDATE
One of two westbound lanes of the Mitchell Highway remains closed just outside Bathurst due to a B-double breakdown, but a heavy vehicle tow truck is on the scene.
Live Traffic says the incident, at The Rocks near Back Swamp Road, began at 5.21am.
As of 8.51am, one of the two lanes was still closed.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and use caution.
EARLIER
TRANSPORT for NSW is reporting that one of two westbound lanes of the Mitchell Highway just outside Bathurst is closed this morning.
Live Traffic says a B-double truck breakdown has closed the lane and emergency services are attending.
According to Live Traffic, the incident started at 5.21am on Thursday, September 7 at The Rocks, near Back Swamp Road.
Transport for NSW announced yesterday that the night detour on the Mitchell Highway will be back next week as work continues on widening the highway, among other upgrades, at the Vittoria Curve section.
