Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

UPDATED: Heavy vehicle tow truck on scene after B-double breakdown on highway near Bathurst

Updated September 7 2023 - 9:09am, first published 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Tow truck on scene after B-double breakdown on highway near Bathurst
UPDATED: Tow truck on scene after B-double breakdown on highway near Bathurst

9AM UPDATE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.