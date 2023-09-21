AFTER securing the title of state champion, young gymnast Jade Clayton has her sights set on the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
The only Bathurst representative to compete at the Level Five State Championships in August, Jade brought home multiple medals after winning her vault and floor categories and placing third on the beam.
Scoring a 9.6 for vault, a 9.483 for floor and a 9.366 for beam, Jade was also named the overall level five champion.
To finish first in the NSW Womens Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) competition, out of the state's top 160 level five gymnasts, is an accomplishment the eight-year-old is very proud of.
"I felt happy and amazed," she said.
Jade has come a long way since beginning her gymnastics journey four years ago, and is wholly invested in being the best she can be.
She has trained at Bathurst PCYC for most of this time, but has just started travelling to the Sydney Academy of Gymnastics each week to train.
Jade's parents are very supportive of her Olympic ambitions, and while the Brisbane games are still almost 10 years away, Jade is as motivated as ever to achieve her goal.
If she could train from sunrise to sunset, she would.
"To go to Olympics, the age is 13 for gymnastics but preferably about 16. And her goal is she'll be about that age when Brisbane is on," Jade's dad Lucas Clayton said.
"Just loves it, she just practises all the time."
Mr Clayton said the love and passion Jade has for gymnastics, and the pure enjoyment she gets out of it, is likely a major factor in why she's doing so well in her competitions.
While the gymnastic season has wound up for 2023, Jade isn't planning on slowing down.
With hopes of stepping up to level six next year, she's spending the summer upskilling and perfecting new tricks to meet the criteria of the next level.
And even in her downtime, it's all about gymnastics, with her favourite movie A Second Chance about a talented young gymnast who ends up becoming a coach who trains elite gymnasts.
