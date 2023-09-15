THE sun is shining, the birds are signing, and the blossoms are blooming, it's a sure sign that spring is in the air.
And so are seasonal allergies.
For most people, knowing that spring has sprung is something that puts a smile on their dial and a pep in their step, but not for those who suffer from hay fever.
It is estimated that one in five people live with the crippling condition, and this year, these people have been affected earlier than ever.
Pharmacist and owner of Capital Chemist Bathurst Hannah Heiner said that over the past few weeks, they have seen hundreds of people coming through their doors looking for a hay fever cure.
"It [hay fever] is probably the most common reason we've got people coming through our doors each day at the moment," she said.
"It's definitely hit earlier than normal this year, so a lot of people have been coming in for themselves and their children in particular who are really struggling with hay fever symptoms already."
These symptoms can be incredibly debilitating.
There's the itchy eyes, snuffly nose and tickly throat that people expect from typical seasonal allergies, but the effects can reach far beyond that of sheer annoyances.
"There's lots of evidence to show that if you suffer from hay fever, you're getting less oxygen into your system which just causes fatigue and mental fog as well which is quite difficult," Ms Heiner said.
"But asthma is probably the biggest problem."
And according to Ms Heiner, prevention is the best medicine.
She recommended that people who suffer from hay fever and particularly those who have allergy related asthma, complete up to date asthma plans and start taking antihistamines early.
"Prevention is the main message, so you want to start now," she said.
"Definitely, at a minimum antihistamines, but often that's not really enough and we should look at steroid nasal spray to reduce all the inflammation as well."
Thankfully, there is now a product on the market that can do both.
Nasal spray Dymista, is a combination anti-inflammatory steroids and antihistamines, will be available over the counter from pharmacies from this month onwards, after previously being a prescription-only medication.
This product should be one way in which those who suffer from can help combat what is, for them, one of the worst times of the year.
And thankfully, this fatiguing period that began in September, should start to wind down in a few months, with December traditionally marking the end of hay fever season.
