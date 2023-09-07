We shouldn't have to be told to show civility

IT is a shame that the Bathurst Netball Association felt moved recently to warn about the impact that verbal abuse is having on its young umpires.
In an ideal world, there would be no need to remind anyone about how to behave responsibly on the sidelines at community sport.
In an even more ideal world, there would be no need to remind anyone about how to behave when that community sport involves juniors and the officials are, as described by the netball association, "kids".
We do not, however, live in an ideal world.
Exhibit A is the fact Bathurst Netball Association senior and junior umpire convener Saphai Mitai-Ngatai says some girls have stopped officiating because of umpire abuse and, though some have returned, the majority don't want to umpire anymore.
It is a curiosity that those who are often most keen to catalogue the failings in the performance of others are also highly reluctant, if the opportunity is presented, to step up and show that they can do the job better.
The person who has the most to say about how the local cricket or league or union club is being run will declare themselves too busy to be part of the executive when the annual general meeting rolls around.
The person who can see, with painful clarity, everything that the local councillors or MP is doing wrong will be absent from the ballot paper when it's election time.
And the person who is shouting scattergun abuse at Saturday sport knows all the rules but is strangely reluctant to enforce those same rules out in the middle in that sport or any other to help keep the show on the road.
There will always be some who think that officials get paid (generally modestly) to do their job and should be prepared to cop a bit of criticism in the course of it, while others will think that the occasional comment from outside the field of play adds to the rambunctious theatre of sport.
Perhaps. But there is a Nullarbor Plain-sized gap between a quip from a sharp-witted member of a crowd in a cavernous Sydney stadium and the sort of comment that makes a young Bathurst netballer want to give up her duties.
Civility isn't dead, surely. Even if we're struggling to control our tempers in other situations - on the roads, on social media - it can't be too much to ask that we keep our opinions to ourselves when an impressionable young person is involved.
If we can't do that, then maybe it's time to stay home.
