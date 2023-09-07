GET out your cosy and enjoy a dip in the pool because Thursday is set to be a hot one.
But don't get used to it because there might be snow on the way on Friday night.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high of 24 degrees on Thursday, which could make it Bathurst's hottest day since late March.
But with that warmer weather, there's a very high chance of showers in the west of the Central Tablelands, with a high chance everywhere else.
There's also a chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening, possibly severe.
Temperatures will plummet on Friday, with a high of just 14, with showers easing.
The temperature will drop even further on Saturday with a high of 12 and a low of -1.
With the drop in temperatures come a chance of snow above 900 metres, with falls to be at their most widespread on Friday around 10pm, with Oberon, Yetholme, Mount Canobolas and Jenolan Caves some of the areas snow is like to fall.
Snow will continue to fall to around 4am on Saturday morning, before clearing up.
