Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Road work is set to begin on Freemantle Road, Bathurst near Kelloshiel Creek

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALMOST 12 months have passed since major flooding around Kelloshiel Creek destroyed the connection of Freemantle Road to the centre of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.