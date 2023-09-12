ALMOST 12 months have passed since major flooding around Kelloshiel Creek destroyed the connection of Freemantle Road to the centre of Bathurst.
And now, after spending months waiting at red lights to cross over the old heritage bridge, the wait is set to be over.
Work is finally imminent on restoring the damaged road.
This comes after Bathurst Regional Council accepted a tender for the reconstruction of the road, valued at $685,753, in May this year.
According to Bathurst Deputy Mayor Benjamin Fry, there have been a number of reasons as to why there has been such a long wait for the process.
"It took a while to get funding, and then it took a while to go through the normal probity processes that council goes through when it's selecting major works like this," he said.
"This specifically is on a long list of pieces of infrastructure that got damaged by the recent flooding, so it was just a matter of getting around to each one, with the contractors we had available.
"All of the civil companies around the region have been very busy over the last couple of years, but we're here now, so I'm happy to see this progress."
Cr Fry said that this progress will take a few weeks at minimum, but will most likely extend for longer due to the sheer degree of damage, which extends far beyond that of just the road surface.
"Then the road barriers will need to be re-positioned after that process is all done."
Overall, Cr Fry said that he was very happy that work will begin shortly.
He was especially happy for those rural residents who have been most affected.
"People who live out at Freemantle, Billywillinga, everywhere west of this spot, are sick of sitting at red lights, that's for sure," he said.
In the meantime, residents in these areas will have to continue travelling across the heritage bridge, which managed to hold it's ground, despite the major flooding.
"It's really lucky that we kept the heritage bridge, because it is just so solid, so well-made, and so well-engineered that it has stood the test of this particular flood event," Cr Fry said.
"It's always good to know that we've got the old bridge as a back up."
