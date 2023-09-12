Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Court

Katherine Ovsienko in Bathurst Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BUSTED by police behind the wheel on a late night drive with a mix of drugs has come at a cost for a 37-year-old woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.