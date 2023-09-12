BUSTED by police behind the wheel on a late night drive with a mix of drugs has come at a cost for a 37-year-old woman.
Katherine Susanne Ovsienko of Stewart Street, Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 6, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
Court documents state Ovsienko was stopped by police behind the wheel of a black Suzuki Swift EZ about 11pm on April 1, 2023 at the intersection of Suttor and Alexander Streets in West Bathurst.
After handing police her licence, Ovsienko was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
The court heard she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive test for the drugs.
"I don't know how, I haven't smoked," Ovsienko said to police.
Ovsienko's oral drug fluid sample was sent for forensic analysis, which later confirmed the presence of both drugs in her saliva.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Ovsienko aloud in open court, before she found the matter proved.
Ms Ellis then used Ovsienko's driving record - which, the court heard, had a number of matters listed - to influence the sentence.
Ovsienko was then convicted and fined $1500.
She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.