NEW lines on loading zones have been painted to deter motorists from breaking road rules, but a Bathurst councillor is unsure if they'll make a difference.
Bathurst councillor Warren Aubin said he pushed for fresh lines on loading zones, after he had received numerous complaints of vehicles parking illegally.
He said delivery vehicles are the only vehicles that can use loading zones.
"Delivery vehicles that are actually delivering goods to businesses in those areas are the only ones allowed to use them," he said.
"Your Australia Post and StarTrack trucks and all that, that's what they're for.
"They're getting so frustrated. They'll go down on William Street, which is a major drop area because of the shopping centre, and they can't bloody park because there's people parking there to get a coffee or doing their shopping.
"It's just ridiculous."
Phase one of the project was to paint crosshatch lines in the loading zones, to make them more visible.
Phase two would involve the addition of bigger signs, indicating to motorists that fines will apply if they park in loading zones illegally.
But Cr Aubin believes the new lines haven't entirely helped, saying some motorists remain just as oblivious to the rules.
"I've still had a whinge from some the couriers that people are just pulling up in them," he said.
"The couriers have said to them, 'Hey, this is a loading zone. You can't park there'. They've been told to 'get stuffed'.
"But I know council is employing some new rangers and they've got a job of getting out and watching that area as well."
Cr Aubin said talks are getting nearer to more 45 degree angle parking lines throughout the CBD.
"I think if you look around town you'll see some major resurfacing being done," he said.
"Down Howick Street has done. I think they're waiting to get that done and hopefully, we'll see some more lines appearing in the middle of the CBD."
