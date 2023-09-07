ST Pat's are out to end their four year wait for a men's Central West Premier League Hockey title as they play host to Parkes United in this Saturday's grand final.
It's somewhat of a surprise opponent for the Saints who were expecting a third straight grand final matchup with defending champions Lithgow Storm but it's no less of a challenging opponent for the Bathurst men.
Memories linger for the Saints of their squandered two goal lead in last year's grand final against the Storm and they'll be out to put that behind them this weekend.
They'll be coming up against a fired up Parkes squad who have the rare opportunity to record a premiership double, as their women's side get set to take on Lithgow Panthers prior to the men's match.
Parkes have been the only team to get the better of Pat's this year, bringing down the Saints 2-0 in the latest of their meetings.
It's a result that won't bother Pat's much, given that they'd wrapped up top spot on the ladder at the time of the game and their motivation wasn't at its peak.
But Parkes have often found ways to trouble the Saints, only going down 2-1 in their first meeting of the season and then forcing a 1-all draw the next time around.
Parkes qualified for the grand final with a shock 2-1 win over the Storm in Lithgow last Saturday.
Saints co-captain Riley Hanrahan said it wasn't too much of a shock to him to see Parkes progress to the big day.
"It's exciting that it's a new opponent. Judging by how the season had been going we thought they'd be a half chance of getting there," he said.
"I think in this game with Parkes you're going to see two very different styles of hockey. When you put them together it should make for a very interesting game.
"They're very distinct in how they play - quite narrow through the midfield- whereas we like to be a bit more expansive. It matches up well.
"It'll be a massive day for Parkes hockey with their men and women playing together on grand final day."
If Pat's come out on top this Saturday it would be their eighth men's premiership since the competition began in 1999.
Meanwhile, Parkes will be chasing what would be just their second ever men's title.
Their only previous win came in their last grand final appearance - which also happened to be against the Saints - where they were 3-2 victors in the 2011 decider.
Co-captain Tyler Willott said it's exciting to get into a fourth straight grand final.
"It's cool to be back here again and it's something that never gets old. It's what we play for," he said.
"We start pre-season pretty earlier in the year. Once you hit that halfway point in the season it can sometimes turn into a bit of a grind but as you get closer to finals time everyone's motivation kicks up a gear.
"The belief is there and everyone's really excited and really keen."
The women's match starts the day's play on Bob Roach Field at 12.20pm with the men's match to follow at 1.50pm.
