A 30 MINUTE tirade at a school where the lives of "maggot" staff were threatened has ended in criminal proceedings for a woman.
Stacey Therese Lucas, 33, of Larson Street, West Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 6, 2023 of intimidation.
Court documents state Lucas made a phone call to a school in the Bathurst area about 11am on June 20, 2023 and asked to see an individual.
"Get [person] to the front of the (expletive) school, I'm going to rip his (expletive) head off," Lucas yelled.
After a short conversation with Lucas, the victim went to the front of the school to check the gates were locked.
It was at this point she could hear Lucas yelling from about 150 metres away.
The court heard once Lucas arrived, she told the victim to "get (expletive)" as she yanked on the school gates in an attempt to get them open.
"Don't come near me, this is all your fault ... I will kill you if I get a hold of you," Lucas said, moments before she tried to jump the fence.
Lucas continued to abuse staff, calling them a string of derogatory terms such as "maggots", before police were called.
Officers arrived on scene about 11.30am and spoke with Lucas, who gave no details of the incident.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Lucas aloud in open court, before she found the matter proved in her absence.
Lucas was then convicted and fined $1500.
