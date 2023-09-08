SOME of the city's most creative artists will feature in a new exhibition that is about to open.
Out From Bathurst - a major exhibition of works by members of Bathurst Arts Trail - will open on Friday, September 8 at the T.Arts Gallery.
One of the exhibiting artists, Louise Ranshaw, said the exhibition was a chance for artists to bring their work together.
"As most artists work in isolation in their studios, the exhibition is a great opportunity to showcase the range of talent and styles on offer in the Bathurst area," she said.
Eleven artists will feature.
"This is an exhibition that brings together a group of painters, a potter, a sculptor in an exhibition that could certainly be described as diverse," Ms Ranshaw said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The paintings on exhibition have a focus on the landscape whilst the media used includes oils, watercolours and acrylics.
"Just as the media varies, so does the manner in which the artworks are produced, ranging from representational to more contemporary to the abstract.
"The art of painting, like handwriting, is unique to the individual. It is also quite a mind-game, juggling the value of colours, tones, shades, form and balance."
She said the pottery on exhibition is an expression of feelings and observations about the colours, shapes and distant lines in the countryside, while "the sculptural pieces highlight the creator's interest in recycling and repurposing of materials into a finished product that is both eclectic and one of its kind".
The exhibition is being hosted by T.Arts Gallery, 75 Keppel Street, Bathurst and will open at 6pm on Friday, September 8, with drinks and canapes for visitors.
The exhibition will continue until Sunday, September 24 at 2pm.
Ms Ranshaw encouraged people to have a look.
"We hope you enjoy this exhibition and come to visit our studios soon," she said.
"Please don't wait 'til there is a trail [Bathurst Arts Trail] weekend if you would like to visit sooner - just find our contact details on the website, www.bathurstartstrail.com, and make an appointment for you and your friends to visit."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.