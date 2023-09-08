Western Advocate
T.Arts exhibition featuring Bathurst artists opens on Friday, September 8 in Keppel Street

Updated September 8 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
Louise Ranshaw and Jenny Stonestreet, who are both feature artists, setting up the exhibition on Thursday afternoon.
SOME of the city's most creative artists will feature in a new exhibition that is about to open.

