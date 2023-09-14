"YOU might think this is okay, but I don't," a magistrate has told a woman who gave a positive reading for drugs after she was pulled over by police in the early hours of the morning.
Jane Ellen Bryant, 38, of Tareena Avenue, Kelso, was sentenced at Bathurst Local Court on September 6, 2023 after she had previously pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit drug in her blood.
According to police documents before the court, police stopped a grey Volkswagen Golf being driven by Bryant on Havannah Street in Bathurst at about 3.20am on May 5, 2023 for random testing.
Police said Bryant told them that she had taken methamphetamine the morning before.
After she gave a positive roadside reading for the drug, Bryant was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive oral drug fluid sample.
Bryant's test was then sent for forensic analysis, which later confirmed the presence of meth in her saliva.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court during submissions that this was Bryant's first criminal charge and it arose out of life pressures.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in reply that Bryant took a "dangerous drug" and paired it with a traffic record that "gives no comfort".
The court heard through Ms Ellis that Bryant had 10 speeding matters on her record.
"With a matter such as this, I'm very concerned," Ms Ellis said.
"Judging by the look on your face you might think this is okay, but I don't."
Bryant was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months.
