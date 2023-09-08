THEY were the top two teams at the end of the Western Premier League regular season and now they're the last two teams still standing.
Bathurst '75 and Barnstoneworth United come together this Saturday afternoon at Proctor Park for the WPL grand final, where each side chases history for different reasons.
Bathurst '75 will be out to try and win a record seventh WPL title when they host Barnies, while the Orange club are looking to make their first grand final appearance a winning one.
Minor premiers '75 were the first team through to the decider after overcoming cross-city rivals Panorama a fortnight ago and then Barnies got revenge on the Goats in the preliminary final to take the other spot.
It's just the second season back in the WPL for '75 but their journey to the grand final has come on the back of electric offence, belief in structure and smart recruiting at the start of the year.
Captain James Christie said it's been a great season to be a part of, and it's a campaign that's now just missing one fantastic finish.
"We're super excited and the boys are pumped. We well and truly deserve to be in the grand final. We've been the best team all year, and that showed in that first round to make it straight through to this game," he said.
"It's exciting not just for us but the club as well. It's been a long time since they've been part of the WPL. To be in the second year back and make the grand final is great, and having it at Bathurst is unbelievable."
The last game between these two clubs isn't one that the Bathurst men like to think about too much.
The 6-2 result in favour of Barnstoneworth remains a big outlier performance in an otherwise impressive season from '75.
That game serves as a reminder to Christie and his men of the capability Barnies have on their day to utilise every little bit of momentum that comes their way.
"You've got to be aware of their forward threat. Obviously you've got Carlos [Castrillion] and their Irish import (Paddy Gillespie)," he said.
"There's a great midfield with Duncan in there and the Kochie (Grant Koch) and Wardy (Josh Ward) at the back. They're a great side and I think it should be a great contest.
"We've done well up front ourselves though. Between Jack Press and myself we've put away a lot of goals, and I was really excited to see him join the club this year. He's a phenomenal finisher, and the linking play he provides is excellent."
This year was also a record eighth minor premiership in the WPL for the club.
In five of those previous seven top-of-the-table seasons Bathurst '75 went on to win the grand final.
That's a solid record that Christie would love to see continue, but there's a quality lineup to get past before that happens.
"It was going to be a hard game regardless of who got through between Panorama and Barnies," he said.
"Anyone can win this comp. Look at what happened with Parkes last year. They finished sixth and nearly made it all the way to the grand final.
"Playing Barnies will be tough. I'm certainly glad this game is in Bathurst because playing them over in Orange is very tough."
Grand final kick off is 4pm.
