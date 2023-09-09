Western Advocate
We need to hear the warnings about the earless dragon (and the planet) | Eco News

By Tracy Sorensen
September 9 2023 - 10:00am
The Bathurst grassland earless dragon is an endangered species. Picture by Stephen Mahoney/Australian Museum.
HAPPY belated Threatened Species Day!

