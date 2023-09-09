HAPPY belated Threatened Species Day!
The big day was Thursday, but there's no harm in continuing the celebrations through the weekend.
This greeting is directed squarely at you, my fellow humans. As a species, we've been hovering close to midnight on the Doomsday Clock since 1947, when the world's atomic scientists realised they'd created the ability to annihilate human life on this planet many times over.
Most of the time we set this knowledge to one side and get on with making plans for dinner.
Who can blame us? Here in my street in Bathurst, we have daffodils and wattles and pink blossoms all coming on at once.
We're having hours of gorgeous spring weather and on weekdays, out in the backyard, we get the sound of children playing in the local nursery school.
Who wants to think about climate change and nuclear winter on a day like this?
But every now and then, we do need to take our medicine. We need to take a long, hard look at ourselves.
The Wiradyuri people of this district built their culture around a simple truth: you can't keep extracting from nature and attempting to control and tame it. One day this attitude will bite you on the bum.
You need to work out how to live within nature's limits, or nature will, without a care in the world, sweep you off the planet's table.
This week, the Local Land Services (LLS) has been raising awareness of the critically endangered Bathurst grassland earless dragon, which has not been recorded in the district since the 1990s.
It is restricted to the grasslands and open country on the alluvial plains around Bathurst, and is said to be "earless" because it has no external ear openings.
The head and body measure around seven centimetres; with tail, it measures about 16 centimetres.
Threats to its survival include collection and moving of bush rock; invasion by weeds and pasture species; damage from stock and rabbits; and the reduction of vegetation cover, leaving them exposed to predators.
If none of those finishes it off, then climate change (more frequent wildfire and drought) might just do the job.
The LLS has hints and tips for looking out for, and helping to recover, this species.
We may not be able to save our friend the Bathurst grassland earless dragon, or ourselves, but we really ought to give it a red hot go.
