A HILL End artist and author is using a new exhibition to shine a light on the pressures that women - particularly those who are middle-aged - face.
And she's harnessing humour to get her message across.
"Humour helps us connect with each other and it helps us process the bigger problems, the bigger issues, the bigger themes in our living world," Rebecca Wilson said.
"Through humour, we can diffuse things."
She said she wants to use her exhibition Woman - which is on show at Lithgow's Gang Gang Gallery - to look at some "quite heavy issues", but "I don't want to feel weighed down by it".
One piece, entitled "Warning - Do Not Get Old", features a woman with Botox needles in her face.
"The messaging there is not to make anyone feel bad about their choices [choosing Botox], but just to say these pressures on women are enormous, and we all want to look our best and be the best we can," Ms Wilson said.
"Everybody wants to feel their best and feel attractive. But then the way things are set up now, it's almost like our vulnerabilities are being exploited.
"The message is defy ageing, this natural process of life. So, for me, I was trying to sort of poke fun at it. And if I poke fun at it, I can take the power and the heaviness out of it."
Ms Wilson was inspired to create the works after she began reflecting on her life as a middle-aged woman and a common theme she noticed after speaking to women her age and older was a sense of invisibility.
"My mum, she's 76, and she told me she could be standing in a line or queue at the post office or something and could be completely ignored," Ms Wilson said.
"I hear that a lot in different ways from different women."
Ms Wilson said she wanted to take a broad approach to core themes that women find throughout their lives.
"It was really cathartic. It felt really good to try and do something that was helping me understand society and where we're at and what made my place in it, but also, to bring women together as well," she said.
"And to do something that's uplifting for all of us and as a unifying, uplifting thing, rather than divided."
Ms Wilson said she wants women to be inspired to take a look at the things in society that create these pressures and choose a different direction.
"I just want to push back against a lot of those things and try and unite, uplift and reject the things that aren't helpful to us," she said.
