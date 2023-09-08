Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Orange teenager Jay Opetaia looks to qualify for the Million Dollar Chase

By Michael Cowley
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Opetaia with Agland Luai chasing another Million Dollar Chase semi-final berth at Dubbo on Saturday. Picture Lachlan Naidu
Jay Opetaia with Agland Luai chasing another Million Dollar Chase semi-final berth at Dubbo on Saturday. Picture Lachlan Naidu

One-quarter of a second. An amount of time so small it's difficult quantify. For Orange teenager Jay Opetaia, it was exactly how close he was to becoming an instant millionaire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.