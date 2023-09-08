One-quarter of a second. An amount of time so small it's difficult quantify. For Orange teenager Jay Opetaia, it was exactly how close he was to becoming an instant millionaire.
In greyhound racing, 0.25s equates to 3.5 lengths, and that was the margin between Opetaia's dog Agland Luai, which ran fourth, and a dog called McInerney, who won last year's edition of the world's richest greyhound race, the Million Dollar Chase. McInerney's connections received $1 million.
For finishing fourth, Opetaia received $10,000, still the biggest payday of his relatively young training career. "It was the most amazing, special week leading into the Million Dollar Chase final," Opetaia said. "If you're lucky enough to get a dog into the final, it's just a very good week, and you certainly don't forget. I never will.
"I just tried to keep my cool on the night as the dogs can feel the nerves on you. I just did everything as normal, and he ran a pretty good race. He wasn't that far off at the finish. If he had drawn a bit closer to the rail or come out running that night, he would have definitely run a place at least.
"But like I said, it was a great experience for a 19-year-old, and the more big finals you make, the more you want to be there. And that's how I feel about this year's Million Dollar Chase."
Opetaia is back for another crack in 2023, and so too is Agland Luai, who, after a couple of months off, has returned in good form and produced his fastest-ever run at Dubbo last week to qualify for their regional final (at 6.19pm) on Saturday night. "That was only his fourth race in 10 weeks and only his only second 500m start since the start of June," Opetaia said. "To run 29.50s underdone ... he will only improve.
I have been very lucky to have this class of dog so early on in my career.- Jay Opetaia
"I think he's still two or three weeks off being back to his best, but hopefully, he can finish one, two, or three in the final, and we get straight through to the semi-finals. It would be nice to get it out of the way, but if it doesn't happen there on Saturday, there's still time to go to another regional series and try again.
"Then, if not there, we have the city qualifiers the week before the semis at Wentworth Park. And well, if not there, then it's not meant to be. But if he can get through, I think he will be cherry-ripe for the semi-finals."
The $10,000 MDC payout has been dwarfed in the year since, with Opetaia's other greyhound, Street Of Dreams, winning the prestigious Chief Havoc Cup at Gunnedah worth $40,000 to the winner. "I have been very lucky to have this class of dog so early on in my career," he said. "I've been brought up in dogs. I have been around them my whole life and trained them with my uncle Scott (Board) and cousin Josh (Board), and Scott has taught me everything I know."
Like his cousin, Josh, 23, will also hope to qualify his dog, Spring Elegance, for the MDC semis, with the perfect result both booking semi-final berths Saturday night.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
