Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Faces at Thursday afternoon's rates rise protest in Kings Parade

Updated September 7 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RALLY in opposition to a proposed Bathurst Regional Council rates rise has attracted a crowd estimated to be around 1000 people to Kings Parade on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.