Faces at Thursday afternoon's rates rise protest in Kings Parade

A RALLY in opposition to a proposed Bathurst Regional Council rates rise has attracted a crowd estimated to be around 1000 people to Kings Parade on Thursday afternoon.
The rally was organised by newly formed community group Figure It Out BRC, which emphasised that the event would be peaceful and family-friendly.
It followed Bathurst Regional Council beginning the community consultation period for four potential rate rise options, one of which is council staff's preferred cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years.
Bathurst resident Sophie Wright, one of the founders of Figure It Out BRC, said an elderly friend had told her that if the rates increased by the proposed amount, she would have to choose between her medication and putting dinner on the table.
