A FORMER Bathurst councillor has slammed his successors for even considering increasing council rates by a figure in the vicinity of 70 per cent, saying they are out of touch with everyday citizens.
Alex Christian was elected to Bathurst Regional Council in 2017 and served for four years up until the 2021 local government election, where his bid for re-election as a solo act failed amongst a field of grouped candidates.
Several current councillors have put the blame for Bathurst council's financial circumstances squarely on that of previous councillors.
They say smaller special rate variations (SRV) should have been sought sooner to avoid a potential increase in rates of the size currently being considered.
Mr Christian said a 4.7 per cent rate increase was discussed behind closed doors, but nothing of the magnitude of what's currently on the table for consideration.
"For current councillors to put it back on previous councils, I think that's an act of cowardice," he said.
"Not once while I was on council did we ever discuss a 70 per cent rise, not a 30 per cent rise, nothing of that magnitude.
"Something has happened in the last couple of years that's obviously created the environment that we've got now."
According to senior council staff, a range of factors have contributed to the need for council to consider making an application for a permanent SRV to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
These include the COVID-19 pandemic, the impacts of recent weather events on local infrastructure, and the current highly volatile inflationary environment, which are said to have placed "considerable stress" on council's budget.
Community members have argued that all residents and business owners have had to weather these increases and adjust their budgets accordingly. They expect council to do the same.
Mr Christian agrees, and questioned why the councillors decided to progress the go-kart track, as well as give the general manager of council a pay rise, on the same night as a report on the SRV came to the chamber if the financial situation was so dire.
He said there are absolutely more cost-saving measures the council could implement.
"I think it's incredibly disrespectful to throw this on the ratepayer when we can sell assets or look at making serious cuts," he said.
If these measures aren't taken, and an application for a SRV is made and proves successful, then Mr Christian believes it will "destroy" households and businesses across Bathurst.
"It's going to really hurt people," he said.
"There's people that can't pay the bills, they can't afford heating, and the local council wants to throw this sort of number out.
"It's just incredibly disrespectful to the community."
He said any councillors considering an increase in line with what was initially recommended by council staff - 68.6 per cent over two years - were out of touch with their constituents.
"It's incredibly disappointing to see that the majority of councillors are seriously out of touch with the concerns of the ratepayers," Mr Christian said.
"We're in a cost-of-living crisis. The cost of electricity, food, fuel, telecommunications, rates, absolutely everything is going up, and I think for councillors to even put this out to the community [for consultation] just shows how out of touch they are."
He said if councillors continue down this path, they can expect to find themselves out of a job when the community goes to the ballot box in 2024.
