EVERY year, since 1984 [with the exception of COVID years] Bathurst has hosted the Light on the Hill event, to celebrate the birth of our town's favourite son, Ben Chifley.
And this year it is on again, and tickets are up for sale.
The event has been organised by president of the Bathurst branch of the Australian Labor Party (ALP), Sue West, and will take Saturday, September 23, to pay homage to the former Labor Prime Minister.
"Ben Chifley is one of Australia's best prime minister's that we've ever had," Ms West said.
The dinner will take place from 6:30pm at Panthers Bathurst, and will see hundreds of people in attendance to show their respects to Mr Chifley.
It will also provide an important opportunity for guests to network with politicians, and others who are passionate about politics.
At previous events, guest speakers have included former Labor prime ministers Gough Whitlam, Bob Hawke, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.
Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke at the 2015 dinner when he was then Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport.
This year, the guest of honour is the minister for communications, Michelle Rowland.
Having Ms Rowland as the guest speaker is something that Ms West is extremely excited about, as it will allow attendees the opportunity to learn all about current communications, and the future trajectory of the industry.
"She deals with communication, she deals with NBN, she's dealing with Australia Post, she's dealing with all that type of thing, and ensuring that rural areas get the good access to services," Ms West said.
There will also be a large number of other ALP members present on the night, to liaise with Light on the Hill guests.
"There will be a number of other members of parliament attending as well, and we will mix those up across the various tables so that people get an opportunity to not just talk to Michelle," Ms West said.
"We've got two members of the NSW upper house, and we've got, at this stage, one member of the lower house."
Currently, Ms West said that around 200 people will be in attendance at the evening, including people travelling from all over NSW, and even potentially interstate.
This is all to spend time catching up with old friends, networking with powerful Australians, and learning about important issues.
Ms West said that the evening also provides people with great food, great entertainment, and even the traditional raffle.
Tickets for the event are available online https://www.nswlabor.org.au/light_on_the_hill_2023
RSVP's must be made by Friday, September 15.
