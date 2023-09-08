Western Advocate
Blood Cancer Month: Nick Willetts calls for lymphoma support group

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
A DUBBO region man who has battled through diagnoses of blood cancer and a brain tumour is calling for more support groups to help people like him find others in the same boat.

