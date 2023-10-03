Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
The Catch Up

Chezzi Denyer speaks about her three miscarriages before having Sunday

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 4 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I THOUGHT because I've had two kids, it will just happen instantly."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.