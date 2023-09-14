AND the Logie goes to ... Bathurst High.
The public school Logie, that is.
Four members of Denison College - Bathurst High Campus have received distinguished 2023 Minister's Awards for Excellence.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick, deputy principal Rebecca Smith and vice-captains Ava Meares and Harvey Lew were all recipients of the prestigious awards.
The awards are given to members of the public education system doing great things in all facets of the field, so Mr Barwick said for Bathurst High to have four recipients in three different categories is unheard of and something that makes him incredibly proud.
"It is a really big honour to achieve an award like this," he said.
"There's only 150 awards given out at what they call the public schools' Logies; 150 awards out of 800,000 students along with 80,000 teaching staff and there's also community awards.
"So for Bathurst High to get four acknowledgements in three different categories, it's unheard of."
When students Harvey and Ava spoke to the Western Advocate after receiving their awards, Mr Barwick said they both really undersold themselves.
Having to meet high standards in their academic, sporting and leadership achievements, Mr Barwick said the vice-captains are exceptional students and are both very deserving of the accolade they received.
"I've seen a lot of kids over 32 years and these two are exceptional kids," he said.
Deputy principal of inclusion and support Rebecca Smith was also a recipient of a Minister's Award of Excellence, and Mr Barwick said there was no-one more deserving.
Having worked at Bathurst High for around two decades, Ms Smith is a valued member of the team.
She is a huge advocate for inclusion, and always puts the students' wellbeing first.
"The way she manages the learning and support team and the wellbeing of a range of students is second to none, and when I was asked what staff should be nominated, Rebecca Smith was at the top of my list, and nobody disagreed," Mr Barwick said.
"Although she's very humble and doesn't like awards and doesn't like to speak about them, this is one that's truly deserved.
"She's an incredible teacher and an incredible leader."
For Mr Barwick himself, receiving a Minister's Award for services to education was an honour, and affirmation that the values he instils in his students and the culture he has created at Bathurst High is held in high regard by the public education system.
"Every day I wake up and think how can we make kids' lives better, how can we make other people's lives better," he said.
"I've got an incredible life and it's because of public education. I owe everything to public education ... and I'm extremely proud to be a principal of a public high school.
"Well done to Bathurst High this year and let's look forward to the next generation."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.