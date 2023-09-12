THEY'VE been friendly foes since they started high school, and they remain neck and neck after receiving one of the most prestigious awards available in the public education system.
Denison College - Bathurst High Campus vice captains Harvey Lew and Ava Meares were both recipients of a NSW Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement.
The state-wide award recognises students who not only excel academically, but perform well across the board in all areas of schooling.
And while they've competed against each other throughout their senior years, making the trip to the University of NSW together to receive their respective awards was a sentimental trip for the Bathurst High students.
"It wouldn't have been the same without him [Harvey]," Ava said.
"It was really great, there was a lot more people there than I expected but it was really wonderful to see such a big and well-organised event for public education.
"I felt very honoured to be included in a room filled with such talented people."
With effort being something Ava prides herself on, receiving such a high accolade after always giving 100 percent made her feel very proud.
And her classmate Harvey was also overcome with pride after receiving his NSW Minister's Award.
The Bathurst High vice captain and local youth mayor said it was a true honour to have received the prestigious award, and it's a great way to finish his time at school.
"We've had a few students from Bathurst High in the past who have won either this award or a similar award," Harvey said.
"And to lead in the footsteps of such great, not only academic achievers but sporting, culture and leadership heroes is a true honour.
"It's an honour to be recognised as a member of Denison College - Bathurst High Campus, as the only school who received four award recipients.
"It shows not only our strength among the public education community, but our devotion to education and youth driven focus to leadership and academic achievements."
In addition to the two students receiving awards, Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick and staff member Rebecca Smith were also recipients.
