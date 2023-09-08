Western Advocate
Kelso resident Stuart Pearson has some blunt advice for council amidst proposed rate hike

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 8 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:00pm
ONE of the speakers at a Kings Parade rally held this week against a proposed supersized rates rise says council needs to show the community that it has "tightened its own belt" and then ratepayers "might be more accepting of playing their part".

