ONE of the speakers at a Kings Parade rally held this week against a proposed supersized rates rise says council needs to show the community that it has "tightened its own belt" and then ratepayers "might be more accepting of playing their part".
Kelso resident Stuart Pearson, who ran as a candidate for council in 2021, says he has crunched the numbers after meeting with two of council's most senior staff and believes there are "under-performing assets everywhere you look".
Bathurst Regional Council announced in early August that it was proposing to raise rates by almost 70 per cent over the next two financial years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of recent weather events on local infrastructure as among the factors to justify the increase.
While council staff proposed a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years, council has put forward this and three other options for consideration during its community consultation phase, which started on August 23.
A community group, Figure It Out BRC, which was formed in opposition to the rates rise, held a rally on Thursday afternoon, opposite the council building, that was attended by an estimated crowd of 1000.
Mr Pearson has called on council to halt the rate hike and rethink its spending.
"Council needs to conduct an analysis of the $130 million operations and $1.6 billion assets to improve the financial health of under-performing assets and services," he said.
"When council shows us it has tightened its own belt, then ratepayers might be more accepting of playing their part too.
"As it stands at the moment, council has gotten itself into a financial mess that's been growing for 10 years, but instead of putting in the hard yards to fix it, council simply expects the ratepayer to bail it out."
Mr Pearson said he met with council's general manager David Sherley and director of corporate services and finance Aaron Jones back on Monday, August 28.
He said they provided him with information about how council's financial situation had been getting worse since 2013.
Over those 10 years, according to Mr Pearson, council has dipped into its reserves and cut back on services, ultimately resulting in a backlog of $136 million to fix existing roads, bridges, parks and buildings.
Mr Pearson said Mr Sherley and Mr Jones told him that council would only need $18 million a year to get out of its looming financial problems, but it would need to be $18 million each and every year.
The Western Advocate contacted council about the figures cited by Mr Pearson and received a reply that confirmed most of the figures and clarified some others.
Mr Pearson said the five separate motor sport events at Mount Panorama (the Bathurst 1000, the Bathurst 12 Hour, the Bathurst 6 Hour, the Bathurst International and Challenge Bathurst), as well as other activities including Autofest and RYDA (Rotary Youth Driver Awareness), cost council $4.3 million per annum for expenditure and general maintenance.
This results, however, in a return of only $4.2 million, for a loss of $100,000 each year.
Council told the Advocate that costs went towards year-round maintenance, management plan development and utilities.
On top of that, Mr Pearson said at least $3 million is spent resurfacing the racing circuit, to an international standard, every eight years.
Council told the Advocate that this figure was $2.7 million the last time resurfacing was undertaken.
Mr Pearson believes council is, all up, generating a loss of $500,000 on Mount Panorama per annum.
And he was critical of the current broadcasting deal.
"Broadcasting rights for four events out of the five have been factored into council's revenue, but this is minuscule," he said.
"More importantly, broadcasting rights for the Bathurst 1000 have not been included to date. According to the general manager, broadcasting rights will be addressed next time the contract comes up for negotiation in 2034.
"If council had received just $1 million as a share of broadcasting rights back in 2014, we would be on the way to making a windfall gain of $20 million.
"This is now revenue forgone, because council simply forgot to include it in the negotiations."
Mr Pearson said that when the contract expires in 2034, negotiators need to secure a better deal that will provide a better financial win for council.
In the financial year ending in June 2022, council suffered a $2.9 million loss on water and made only a slight surplus on sewerage of $500,000, according to Mr Pearson.
In its reply to the Advocate, council said these losses came after the largest drought on record for Bathurst, which "significantly impacted water sales".
"Council should not make a loss on water," Mr Pearson said.
"It's the very thing that keeps everyone and everything alive.
"At the least, council should be delivering this vital service on a cost-recovery basis to ratepayers."
He said council needs to spend $20.6 million on water infrastructure and $30.5 million on sewerage infrastructure to bring the services up to their full capacity.
In its reply to the Advocate, council confirmed these figures, saying the two infrastructure groups are "managed under relevant asset management plans".
Mr Pearson said a number of assets across town remain unused or are not turning a profit.
He believes the four museums - the Bathurst Rail Museum, the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, the Chifley Home and Education Centre, and the National Motor Racing Museum - are collectively losing up to $500,000 per year.
He also urged council to utilise the old ambulance station and the TAFE building on William Street, which remain vacant.
The Bathurst Airport, which lost its FlyPelican passenger service back in July, is also losing roughly $400,000 a year, Mr Pearson said.
Council told the Advocate that the estimated loss for the airport for the 2023-24 financial year will be around $520,000.
Mr Pearson said the airport is too close to Sydney and flights are too expensive for the community when compared with the cost of taking the train or driving.
He suggested council should look at options such as transforming the airport into an aircraft maintenance hub rather than having passenger services.
"There's under-performing assets everywhere you look and indeed there are non-performing assets; assets that just sit there idly doing nothing but need to be maintained or looked after," he said.
"How about you look internally to fix your problem? I accept that it may not fix the problem up totally, but how about you put some skin in the game first?
"How about you try and address the situation first and then come back to us after you've done everything to tidy up your books?
"We - the ratepayers - might actually accept that. If you've got some skin in the game, we'll put some skin in the game."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.