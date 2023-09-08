Western Advocate
Council, the people have spoken on this proposed rates rise

By Ian Patton
September 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Part of the crowd in Kings Parade on September 7 for a rates rise protest. Picture by Alexander Grant
AFTER observing the significant community turnout for the Figure It Out BRC rally in Kings Parade on Thursday, September 7, it would be a "courageous decision" for Bathurst Regional Council to significantly increase council rates by nearly 70 per cent (credit to that grand old BBC TV series Yes Minister for the appropriate wording).

