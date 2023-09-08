Council, the people have spoken on this proposed rates rise

AFTER observing the significant community turnout for the Figure It Out BRC rally in Kings Parade on Thursday, September 7, it would be a "courageous decision" for Bathurst Regional Council to significantly increase council rates by nearly 70 per cent (credit to that grand old BBC TV series Yes Minister for the appropriate wording).
From FY2023/24, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) approved an average rate increase of approximately 42 per cent to 17 local councils.
Why didn't council offer more modest and palatable options for the proposed rate increases as well as the 'all or nothing' approach taken?
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Bathurst residents are not putting their heads in the sand over any need to increase rates should that be necessary, but we only need to maintain a reasonable level of council services, not have gold-plated footpaths.
Using the council's own figures on the YourSay Bathurst website, the average Bathurst residential rates for FY2023/24 are $1262.
The council's favoured option of 68.6 per cent will result in the yearly rate bill increasing to $2128 in two years.
This is around an extra $900 per year on your rate bill, continuing each and every year, and increasing with the annual rate peg.
The dollar figure increases for Bathurst businesses and our farming community are even more horrendous.
Residents unhappy with council's decision should be aware that the next local government elections are due in 2024 and note that only councillors Warren Aubin, Kirralee Burke and Ian North voted no against progressing this enormous rate increase.
