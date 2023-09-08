THE community would be diminished if ex-Bathurst mayor Robert "Bobby" William Bourke went to jail, his barrister has told Bathurst District Court.
The crown prosecutor in the matter, meanwhile, has told the court that a message needs to be sent to the community about how people should behave in roles of responsibility.
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Bourke was at the court on Friday, September 8, 2023 to hear further submissions into what Judge P Musgrave described as the ex-mayor's "spectacular fall from grace".
But he faces a longer wait to learn his sentence for misconduct in public office after the matter was adjourned to November.
Bourke was found guilty by a 12-person jury on May 30, 2023 of misconduct in public office by partaking in a joint criminal enterprise to blackmail then-Bathurst councillor Jacqueline Rudge.
Mrs Rudge received an unsigned letter in March 2020 telling her to stand down from her position on council within seven days or her history of mental ill-health would be aired publicly.
Speaking during the sentence hearing on Friday, barrister Peter Skinner maintained that "Mr Bourke didn't know what the letter said".
Mr Skinner said, however, that he "can't hide" from the fact Bourke knew of its existence.
The court had previously heard that Bourke organised for the letter to be posted to Mrs Rudge's home at the request of Bathurst businessman Darryl Leahey, who admitted to writing the letter.
In addressing the possibility of Bourke serving time behind bars, Mr Skinner urged the court to find an alternative given Bourke's age and community contributions.
"If you send this man to prison for this at 68, the community would be diminished because he won't be able to continue with his Christmas appeal, the op shop ... everything else he's done," Mr Skinner said.
"Justice could be well met by a conviction. He has already had public shame, he has been glared at and encountered comments from the street."
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr said the fact remains Bourke "was the mayor of a country city" at the time of the blackmail attempt.
"The message needs to go to the community that people in roles such as mayor can't toss aside their responsibilities for personal benefit," Mr Kerr said.
Judge Musgrave adjourned the matter to Bathurst District Court on November 10, 2023, where she will deliver her sentence.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.