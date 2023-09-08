Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal

Former Bathurst mayor Robert Bourke's matter adjourned to November

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE community would be diminished if ex-Bathurst mayor Robert "Bobby" William Bourke went to jail, his barrister has told Bathurst District Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.