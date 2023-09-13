Western Advocate
Home/Video/Breaking
Photos
Watch

See renovations inside the O'Connell Hotel ahead of imminent opening

By Alise McIntosh, Nicholas Newman
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH the highly anticipated reopening of the O'Connell Hotel within days from being announced, the team at the pub gave the Western Advocate a sneak peek of the progress of restoring the hotel to its former glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.