WITH the highly anticipated reopening of the O'Connell Hotel within days from being announced, the team at the pub gave the Western Advocate a sneak peek of the progress of restoring the hotel to its former glory.
It's been a long wait for O'Connell residents, with the local stomping ground being closed to the public due to renovations for over 18 months.
In March 2023, the hotel was purchased by the JB Hospitality Group, and ever since, the group has been undertaking work to ensure the hotel is in tip-top shape before reopening.
This was all because owners of the hotel, Byram and Deborah Johnston were anxiously awaiting the reinstatement of the hotel's liquor licence from Liquor and Gaming NSW.
And as of August 16, the licence has been renewed.
This is something that son of the new owners, and communications and operations manager of the JB Hospitality Group, Nathan Johnston is "over the moon" about.
During the time in which the group were waiting for the licence to be reinstated, they were able to undertake an array of renovations.
This included the removal of poker machines.
With the pokies relinquished, the team has been able to transform the old pokie room into a little rustic oasis.
Initiatives such as this entice customers with a serene country-feel, and the ability to sit in, have a yarn, and share a beverage or two.
Distinguishable cosmetic and structural changes have also been undertaken by the new owners of the hotel to enhance ambience, and guarantee smooth operations.
But there is still work to be done before the hotel is in tip-top shape, and can be opened to the public.
"There's work to be done in the kitchen, you can see we have completely transformed the bar; rerunning those beer lines, installing new taps and all that kind of stuff," Mr Johnston said.
"We've changed the taps to add more, we've added new shelving to the bar, and we've gotten rid of the pokies, just to make it more homely."
Once construction and installation has been completed, the team can get to work fitting the point of sale systems, and making any last minute changes.
Then it will be time for new carpets to be laid, and a final clean to take place before an announcement that the hotel will open its doors.
And patrons can look forward to even more than just their favourite pub reopening.
The team at the O'Connell will also be selling some fresh new merchandise, after a Facebook post of the new uniforms caused quite the stir.
"We didn't realise it would create such a storm online, because we decided to use Ringers Western as our supplier and obviously it's a popular country brand and it fits really well with the brand of the pub," Mr Johnston said.
"So we'll definitely be selling hats from day one."
They will also be selling stubby holders, and will be looking to sell shirts to the community once a plan is devised to differentiate between workers uniforms, and merchandise.
In the meantime, the team are looking forward to opening very soon.
"It''s been a long time ... and we just really want to get open," Mr Johnston said.
