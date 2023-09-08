UPDATED: Flakes reported at Sunny Corner, snow at Oberon as cold night begins

UPDATED:
Some snowflakes have been reported at Sunny Corner, east of Bathurst, and snow heavy enough to settle on windscreens has been filmed at Oberon this afternoon.
The rain radar shows showers continuing to pass through south of Bathurst as the region settles in for an evening that is much more winter than spring.
A video on the Storm Watch and Weather Spotters Australia Facebook page showed snowflakes falling at Sunny Corner at about 5pm this afternoon.
Another video on social media shows snow gathering on a car windscreen at Oberon.
EARLIER:
A few snowflakes have been reported in the high country south-east of Bathurst as a cold front brings arctic conditions.
The Bureau of Meteorology's snow forecaster is still indicating a chance of the white stuff between Bathurst and Lithgow and in the Oberon and Jenolan Caves regions tonight, Friday, September 8.
At around 5pm, a video posted to the Storm Watch and Weather Spotters Australia Facebook page showed very light flakes falling at Hampton, between Lithgow and Oberon.
After a glorious day on Thursday that reached 24 degrees (recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station), Bathurst has spent most of Friday in the single digits.
The airport weather station was around the 10 or 11 degrees mark for a couple of hours after midday, but that was it for the double figures.
As of the late afternoon, the feels-like temperature was well into the minuses as a freezing west-southwesterly wind dominated.
Bathurst is forecast to get to only 11 degrees on Saturday and -3 is being forecast for Sunday morning - which, if it eventuates, will be our coldest morning since mid-August.
