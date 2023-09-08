Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

UPDATED: Flakes reported at Sunny Corner, snow at Oberon as cold night begins

Updated September 8 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dusk arriving in the CBD on Friday afternoon.
Dusk arriving in the CBD on Friday afternoon.

UPDATED:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.