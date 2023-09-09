Western Advocate
St Pat's defeat Parkes United in 2023 men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 9 2023
ST Pat's had plenty of opportunities to score in Saturday's men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final but the Saints ended up being thankful that one goal was all they needed.

