THE Western Premier League title record now stands at seven premierships after a late winner from Jack Press took Bathurst '75 FC to a 2-1 grand final victory on Saturday.
Bathurst '75 were on the hunt for their first crown in 18 years while their opponents Barnstoneworth FC were chasing their own piece of history in their first ever WPL grand final appearance.
Bathurst '75 enjoyed the greater share of scoring chances throughout the game at Proctor Park but after taking a 1-0 lead into half-time they were staring down the barrel of extra time when the Orange squad found an equaliser with a little over five minutes remaining.
Then Press found himself in the right place at the right time.
Press' injury time winner from close range, which saw him follow in a shot attempt from his captain James Christie, will be a kick that goes down in club folklore.
His goal and his efforts throughout the match saw him named player of the grand final.
The late goal for the '75 recruit was one of two magic moments for the hosts.
The other moment that will be looked back on from the game will be Jack Hunter's back-to-back saves from the penalty spot early in the second half, which maintained his side's one goal advantage.
Christie was ecstatic to see the club come away with the premiership in just their second year back in the competition.
"We fought hard to the end. Credit to the boys after it got back to 1-1. We were never going to stop pressing and we continued to create more chances than they were," he said.
"It was a moment waiting to happen and we eventually got there.
"We were still on top for the first 20 minutes of the second half before the momentum swung and they got on top of us a bit. It was great to get the confidence back and get that second goal in the end.
"Doing this in our second year back it's a fantastic feeling. It doesn't get better than winning a grand final."
Barnstoneworth captain Grant Koch said it was great to have a great team and a passionate crew of travelling supporters along for the ride during a dramatic grand final day.
"Full credit to '75. They've been the benchmark all year and they showed that today. They were deserved winners," he said.
"Credit goes to our guys as well for hanging in there and nearly coming away with it.
"We came out in that second half knowing that there was only 45 minutes left in the season and we gave it our all. We showed a lot of fight in the end but it just wasn't our day.
"A lot of thanks goes to both crowds today. It was a great turnout for football in the Central West."
The opening goal for '75 came from a penalty kick in the 15th minute.
The hosts earned the kick due to a late challenge on Agieg Aluk from Josh Ward as the '75 winger made a dangerous entry into the left side of Barnies penalty area.
James Christie wrongfooted goalkeeper Brock Logan and put the shot away in the bottom left corner.
Barnies' first genuine chance came just after the half hour mark when Paddy Gillespie's cross found Carlos Castrillion, who put a dangerous shot just over the crossbar.
Koch was then needed to make a well timed challenge to win the ball off Kyle Cummings after the '75 player gained possession in a dangerous position.
Ben Giumelli and Gillespie continued to create the occasional threat for Barnies down each wing but the home side still looked like the bigger threat at half-time.
Aluk missed a great opportunity to score on the hour mark when he couldn't get a shot past a sliding Logan in a one-on-one situation.
Barnies gained a great opportunity to level things 10 minutes into the new half when a handball in the box from '75 gave the Orange men a penalty kick.
Duncan Logan stepped up to take the shot but had it blocked by Hunter, who dove to his right.
The joy was short lived for '75 as they were deemed to have encroached on the penalty area before the kick had been taken, which gave new penalty-taker Jarvis Marat a second chance for his side.
Hunter correctly guessed in the opposite direction, diving to his left to block the shot and keep things at 1-0.
However, Barnies' sustained pressure eventually led to an equaliser off a corner in the 84th minute to Duncan Logan.
Bathurst '75 began to pepper the Barnies penalty area in the dying minutes and it eventually paid dividends.
Press - who had been denied a headed goal earlier after being ruled offside - wasn't going to be denied his winner in the 93rd minute.
BATHURST '75 FC 2 (James Christie 15' (p.k.), Jack Press 90+3') BARNSTONEWORTH FC 1 (Duncan Logan 84')
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.