Bathurst '75 FC defeated Barnstoneworth FC in 2023 Western Premier League grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 10 2023 - 12:03am, first published September 9 2023 - 9:45pm
THE Western Premier League title record now stands at seven premierships after a late winner from Jack Press took Bathurst '75 FC to a 2-1 grand final victory on Saturday.

