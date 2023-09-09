A UTE and small truck have crashed at Millthorpe, resulting in two men being taken to hospital.
NSW Ambulance were called just before 7am on Sunday, September 10, following reports of a multi-vehicle accident on Forest Reefs Road, Millthorpe.
Multiple paramedics attended the scene and treated two men for injuries.
A man in his 30s was treated for leg injuries, while a man in his 50s was treated for facial and neck injuries.
Both men were taken by paramedics to Orange Health Service for further treatment and observations.
It is not yet known how the crash occurred or if anyone is at fault.
According to Live Traffic NSW, as of 8am Sunday, there are no delays on Forest Reefs Road due to the accident.
