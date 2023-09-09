Western Advocate
Breaking

Ute and small truck crash at Millthorpe, two men taken to hospital

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:45am
Two men taken to hospital following ute and small truck crash at Millthorpe on Sunday, September 10. File picture
A UTE and small truck have crashed at Millthorpe, resulting in two men being taken to hospital.

Local News

