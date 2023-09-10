IN the words of pop sensation Dua Lipa, people danced the night away after top honours were given at the night of nights for Bathurst's business folk.
The glitz, glamour and "enthusiastic" vibe of the Carillon Business Awards did not disappoint, with over 350 people flocking to Bathurst Goldfields on September 9, 2023 to partake in the celebrations.
A change in the program's format for the 39th instalment proved successful according to Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones, who said the night was spectacular.
While nominating for an award might come as a challenge for the humble businessperson, Mr Jones said the night was a celebration of all who entered.
"Sometimes people don't want to blow their own trumpet by submitting a nomination, but it's good to see them acknowledged for putting their best foot forward," Mr Jones said.
"It's really quite interesting to see some of the innovation that happens in businesses in Bathurst. It's good to see someone doing something different, and doing it well."
With inspiration already flowing on from the night, Mr Jones said the 40th event will be something no one wants to miss.
"This year is something to build off, but of course we need more members in the Business Chamber. We've been working hard to transform it into something modern," Mr Jones said.
"Congratulations to all of the award winners and finalists."
