Lost for words and holding back tears.
That's how Kathryn Akre was feeling as her team at Bathurst Community Transport received top honours at the 2023 Carillon Business Awards.
Cheers and rounds of applause met Ms Akre and a number of her staff as they made their way to the stage at Bathurst Goldfields on September 9, 2023 to claim the Carillon Business of the Year Award.
"This is recognition of an amazing team of volunteers, staff, a supportive board and wonderful clients," the transport service CEO said.
From humble beginnings in 1978 to an unstoppable force in 2023 with a fleet of 10 vehicles and 30 volunteers, Ms Akre said she is beyond proud to be a part of such a vital community service.
"We transport some of Bathurst's favourite people, your favourite people, and we're so proud to do it," Ms Akre said.
"Without transport, you can't be independent. By us taking someone to get their groceries, to go to bingo, to the hairdresser, it means they can remain in their own home for longer.
"Loneliness is one of the biggest killers and we work really hard to ensure that loneliness is not affecting our clients."
Not only do Bathurst Community Transport take their clients on short subsidised commutes, but they also travel across the Central West and beyond - even to Sydney - in a bid to "have a positive impact on people's lives every day".
Also of note is that the service has gone on to influence those beyond the Bathurst scope, with a community transport provider now available in every local government area Australia-wide.
"It is an absolute privilege to do what we do," Ms Akre said.
Before hitting the dance floor to celebrate with her team, Ms Akre thanked the community for their ongoing support.
Bathurst Community Transport is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.15pm, and is located at 16 Vale Road, South Bathurst.
To contact the team, phone 6331 3322 or email coordinator@bctg.com.au.
