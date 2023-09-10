Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Our Business

Bathurst Community Transport claim major 2023 Carillon Business Award

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lost for words and holding back tears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.