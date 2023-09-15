Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Jack Begg wins Young Business Leader at Carillon Business Awards

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was a shock outcome but for Jack Begg, he couldn't be more honoured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.