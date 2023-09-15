IT was a shock outcome but for Jack Begg, he couldn't be more honoured.
Supported by his co-workers, and in front of a sea of Bathurst's business leaders, the 26-year-old received the Outstanding Young Business Leader Award at the 2023 Carillon Business Awards.
"I'm a bit surprised, I wasn't expecting this. It's a real honour," Mr Begg said.
"I think as a younger person, it means a lot to have that recognition."
With a love for people and all things community, Mr Begg has been an integral part of the Viability team in Bathurst.
In fact, he has dedicated himself to the organisation for two and a half years.
"It's really meaningful work," Mr Begg said.
"As a finance person, it's not just about the numbers, it's more about the people, and we have a great bunch of people.
"That is definitely my favourite part about the job, I just love people."
Over 350 people attended the annual business night of nights, which was held at the Bathurst Goldfields on September 9, 2023.
Joining Mr Begg in finalists for the award was Shanaya Stapleton of Kenny Springs Solicitors and Bryce Hitchcock from Bespoke Building and Contracting.
