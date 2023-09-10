Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Court

Taxi driver Davinder Singh blows four-times the limit in Orange

By Staff Reporter
September 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orange taxi driver has landed in hot water after blowing more than four times the limit and falling asleep behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.