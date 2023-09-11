WHEN Tyler Willott took out the men's Central West Premier League Hockey player of the year award two years ago it was a bittersweet moment for the St Pat's star.
His personal accolade had been announced just moments after the Saints had lost the grand final to the Lithgow Storm.
On Sunday, when Willott once again claimed the award, he was able to celebrate it alongside a premiership.
Willott capped off a sensational 2023 campaign for the Saints with another strong performance in his side's 1-0 win over a determined Parkes United squad.
The Saints had to fight hard for their solitary goal, which came through a Lachie Howard penalty corner in the final quarter.
It ended the Saints' four year hunt for another men's premier league crown and came in front of a jubilant home crowd at Bob Roach Field.
Willott was an elated figure at the trophy presentation.
"That was unreal. Those last few minutes of the game were probably the longest two minutes of my life," he said.
"I'm so proud of all the boys and the club. I've had a bit of adversity this year with injuries, but it just shows the depth of the people coming through and filling in. It all paid off today."
Willott said the player of the year honour feels a little more special when it comes with a grand final success.
"Last time we had this conversation we'd lost the grand final, so this one feels a bit sweeter," he said.
"I'd trade all this personal stuff in a heartbeat to win with my team. It's a nice achievement and it's a cherry on top, but I'm more pleased with the grand final win."
Pat's needed all hands on deck to come away with Saturday's win.
The team were fortunate enough to have a full strength squad available at the right time of the year.
"We'd lost Shane Conroy early and he was out for about eight to 10 weeks. We lost Lachie Howard for four to five weeks after Country," Willott said.
"I missed a game, a couple of other guys missed games here and there, so it was really pleasing to come back this year and get it done."
The Pat's co-captain also came away with the leading goal scorer of the year award while the Saints' other skipper, Riley Hanrahan, was the grand final's best and fairest.
