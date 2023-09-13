Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal

Section of Bells Line of Road reduced to one lane during repairs

Updated September 13 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews work on Bells Line of Road in March 2021 after heavy rain caused landslips. Picture from Hawkesbury City Council
Crews work on Bells Line of Road in March 2021 after heavy rain caused landslips. Picture from Hawkesbury City Council

A SECTION of one of Bathurst's two routes to Sydney has been reduced to one lane as work gets serious to prevent future problems on the troublesome road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.