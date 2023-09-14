THE BATHURST football community has banded together to raise over $9000 for headspace.
CSU FC handed over $9200 to the youth mental health organisation late last month, with funds raised at the club's annual Headspace Cup fundraiser in early August.
CSU FC president Sophie Norris said she was pleased with the community's support.
"We're always pleased with the Bathurst community's generosity, especially in times when the cost of living is high," she said.
"People were still generous enough to donate over $9000, and that's not even including all Bathurst businesses that donated almost $3000 worth of prizes.
"We're just so happy and headspace is also so happy to have such a consistent amount every year.
"We're really happy that we've consistently been able to deliver to headspace and establish a relaly great partnership since its inception."
Bathurst District Football (BDF), the governing body of the sport in the region, donated over $2000, while a number of clubs - Abercrombie FC, Macquarie United and Bathurst City Red Tops - offered money to the cause as well.
"We really appreciate those clubs, who go the extra mile to get involved and especially Abercrombie, who played our first grade men and both teams were in fluro green headbands," Ms Norris said.
"It looked fantastic to see not just CSU supporting headspace, but everyone getting involved."
Ms Morris said she was thrilled with the support of BDF.
"They supported us since it started and they've supported us more and more every year," she said.
"I think they've got a grin on their face because they found the trophy in the back of the cabinet. They didn't know they still had it, because it's been in there so long, collecting cobwebs.
"But we're hoping next year we'll be able to take it out of the cabinet and get it back. But we're really thankful either way of that friendly competition of how they get involved and allow us to take initiative when it comes to painting Proctor Park green."
Ms Morris was appreciative of the work headspace does for supporting young people.
"Headspace and the work it does is more important than ever, as we come out of the pandemic and have cost of living pressures," she said.
"The Headspace Cup encourages conversations about mental health. It's good to have them, because soccer is a great outlet but you need that support off the field as well and your mates are the perfect outlet."
