Councillor Kirralee Burke is to be congratulated and complimented for her mature, compassionate and sensible approach to the proposed rate rise by Bathurst Regional Council.
The protest last Thursday was well attended and respect was shown by the ratepayers.
Cr Burke has voted against the rate rise and has a grasp of reality in knowing how many ratepayers will be affected by the ludicrous proposal.
Local business, those with mortgages, pensioners, self-funded retirees, renters and those with rentals will all be seriously affected - in short, a majority of Bathurst ratepayers.
It is a pity a majority of the councillors are not agreeing with Cr Burke and cannot see the impact it will have on the local community.
