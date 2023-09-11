RE: Arrangements for the September 2023 council meeting.
I note from observation of the Figure It Out BRC Facebook site that 152 ratepayers/members from that group wish to go to the next Bathurst Regional Council ordinary meeting on September 20, 2023.
Can Bathurst Regional Council cope with this number in the very small public gallery?
Perhaps council could use the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre or another council-owned venue for the meeting to accommodate the number wishing to attend?
There are 410 ratepayers/members of that group who wish to watch the public forum on livestream viewing. Could this be facilitated?
There are 10 ratepayers/members of that group who have indicated they plan to speak at the public forum.
This is such a simple problem and could it be fixed prior to the next Bathurst Regional Council meeting on September 20, 2023?
