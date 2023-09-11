Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

A bigger venue is needed to accommodate council meeting crowd | Letter

By Kent and Dianne McNab
September 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the crowd at the recent rates rise protest held in Kings Parade. Picture by Alexander Grant
Part of the crowd at the recent rates rise protest held in Kings Parade. Picture by Alexander Grant

RE: Arrangements for the September 2023 council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.