What about if legislation is dependent upon constant adjudication?

RE: The Voice.
Like most Australians, I can't understand it because the PM desperately refuses to give any details (until after the vote), without bipartisan support or the courtesy of a convention for debate before trying to trick us into including a race-based body in our founding Constitution.
I am afraid the worst thing that could happen to Australia is if 96 per cent of the population is irreversibly subjected to decades of litigation in the High Court against federal, state and local governments, resulting in a dysfunctional federal parliament with legislation dependent upon constant adjudication.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Taxpayers, ratepayers, mum and dad investors in public companies like BHP and AMP and superannuants could be forced to pay billions of dollars to the other four per cent as compensation for past events (for which present Australians cannot be held responsible), making them, and many hundreds of lawyers, the most powerful and wealthy classes in a resentful and permanently divided nation.
