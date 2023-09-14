MOST producers have made their decisions as we reach mid-September without much of a start to spring.
Almost daily we see B-doubles taking sheep and cattle to our north and no doubt they are going to a more favoured district.
In my limited travels, there are not many areas that are much better than our Central Tablelands, and a lot of producers have lightened stocking rates, made sure of hand-feeding supplies and have battened down the hatches.
The steep fall in all classes of redmeat livestock has happened so quickly that vendors are urged to discuss selling plans with their agent well before decisions are made.
This column always tried to see the bright side of country life, but we have to face reality as well. Please consider:
STUD sales to this stage have varied.
Millah Murrah Angus sold every bull, had a great top price and an excellent average.
Winyar Merinos at Canowindra had a reduced top price and average, but a quite good clearance of rams.
The Classings Classic Poll Merino sale at Murray Bridge, South Australia recorded a total clearance of 105 rams, a Ridgway Advance ram to White River Stud at $35,000 and a $6170 average.
A lot of young rams went to studs, including a Forest Springs (Victoria) Stud sire to Richmond Stud at Quandialla that sells quite a few flock rams to our district.
AG consultant Bob Freebairn is based at Coonabarabran, where he was a highly regarded agronomist with the Department of Primary Industries.
An article that he wrote for The Land newspaper on the subject of St John's Wort control contains some very good advice.
He wrote: "If the weed is already out of control, as hundreds of thousands of hectares are, the best approach can be to encourage a combination of management strategies."
Bob highlights these strategies:
COMMENTS from a recent store cattle sale.
SINCERE sympathy is offered to Janet and the Coles family in Bathurst on the recent passing of her husband Selwyn, who was one of our city's favourite sons.
Selly is remembered as a first-class tradesman at our Railway Workshop, one of Bathurst's very best golfers and a real family man.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
THERE is a lovely line in a Tom T. Hall song: "Country is loving your town."
This reminds us all that we love our Bathurst town and all of our nearby villages.
We have to be careful that we don't make verbal, personal attacks on councillors or staff of Bathurst Regional Council as there is no doubt that they all love our town, just as we do.
It would seem that our community has given its answer to Bathurst Regional Council.
A lot of ratepayers, renters, business owners and pensioners are really hurting and a major rate rise would be cruel.
So I hope that councillors and senior staff will go to work on plans that won't involve huge cost increases.
I'm sure that they all "love our town" just as much as we do.
WEEK 10 of Australian wool auctions had an offering of 40,000 bales, of which 92.5 per cent were sold as growers continued to offer and sell.
One factor could be due to grower concerns over the current global economic situation.
The 17.5-micron and finer continued to be sloppy and finished the week up to 30ac/kg cheaper, while 18-micron and broader were basically unchanged for the week.
Crossbred wool was firm to up to 10ac dearer for the week as traders continue to dabble in these types.
Week 11 has an early estimated offering of 40,000 bales Australia-wide,and early intel suggests that the market will be slightly up due to some sales and a more stabilised Aussie dollar.
THE livestock carrier's truck was in an accident.
"Two cattle, Black and Gus, escaped into a nearby paddock," the young radio news reporter said.
He then quickly corrected himself: "Two cattle, Black Angus, escaped into a nearby paddock."
***
MISS seven-year-old at Christian School listened about how three Wise Men brought gold, incense and myrrh as gifts for the infant Jesus in Bethlehem.
"Three Wise Women would have brought nappies," Little Miss said.
A THOUGHT for the week: Many an optimist became rich by buying out a pessimist.
