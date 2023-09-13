SOFALA Showground will swap agriculture for cars and bikes this weekend as an event is held to raise money for a nearby village.
Six months or so ago, it was the Sofala Show that brought hundreds of people to the showground under lots of late summer sunshine.
This Saturday, it will be the inaugural Wattle Flat Car and Bike Show and Markets at the showground - and the forecast is for lots of early spring sunshine.
Wattle Flat Progress Association secretary Rosemary Hancock said this weekend's events will "raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the village of Wattle Flat" and "provide some social activities to improve the wellbeing of the residents".
"We have car and bike owners all over shining up their vehicles in the hope of winning one of the 40 donated handmade trophies up for grabs," she said.
"The interest so far indicates a wide variety of vehicles coming on the day, including old, new, stock standard, fully customised and some burnout vehicles who will do some start-ups."
Ms Hancock said there will also be two trophies for best dressed in the event's retro fashion show, "so anyone wanting to dress up for the day is welcome".
"There will also be a variety of market stalls, live music, activities for the kids - some free - and a military display," she said.
"Hot food and drinks will be available.
"This event wouldn't have happened without the support of our sponsors and we'd like to thank them all, in particular our major sponsor HNS Canvas."
Putting a vehicle in the show will cost $10 and it will be a gold coin entry for spectators.
Gates will open at 9am this Saturday, September 16, vehicles need to be in by noon for judging and the presentation will begin at 2pm.
"Vehicle entry can be at the gate or if you want to beat the rush and have priority entry, go to Humanitix.com and search for Sofala in the location field," Ms Hancock said.
"Our Facebook page also has a direct link to book as well as lots of other information for the day."
For more information, call Rosemary Hancock on 0414 927 743 or Sam on 0436 120 201.
