Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Inaugural Wattle Flat Car and Bike Show and Markets on September 16, 2023

Updated September 14 2023 - 10:31am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Famularo, with his burnout car FRYTME, and Wattle Flat Progress Association president Sam Famularo.
Peter Famularo, with his burnout car FRYTME, and Wattle Flat Progress Association president Sam Famularo.

SOFALA Showground will swap agriculture for cars and bikes this weekend as an event is held to raise money for a nearby village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.