Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Faces at the Bathurst Panorama Chorus Spring Showcase

September 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panorama Chorus entertained more than 90 guests when the group's Spring Showcase concert was held on Sunday, September 10 at the Greens on William.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.