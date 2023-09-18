BATHURST Panorama Chorus entertained more than 90 guests when the group's Spring Showcase concert was held on Sunday, September 10 at the Greens on William.
After enjoying a selection of songs from the chorus, guests were treated to a delicious afternoon tea.
The Spring Showcase followed nine members of the Bathurst Panorama Chorus attending a workshop held in Sydney last month and the chorus receiving a number of first places at the Bathurst Eisteddfod earlier this month.
Bathurst Panorama Chorus is an a cappella group whose repertoire includes ballads, pop songs, Australian music, Christmas music, American standards and popular show tunes.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.