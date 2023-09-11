A THRIVING junior sporting scene requires experienced players to give something back to the next generation, which was the philosophy behind a recently collaboration between the Basketball Development Training and the Aussie Hoops basketball programs.
Members of Bathurst coaching support officer Iain Wood's Basketball Development Training group and Aussie Hoops program participants collaborated during a recent exhibition game and skills session at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
Wood said that the interactions between the youngest and more experienced junior players in the region were great to witness.
"We had an awesome day with Aussie Hoops on Tuesday," he said.
"I have a group that I train with, and because I was doing some small sessions with them I decided to combine them all into one, and we created a squad where we could work not only on individual skills but also some gameplay and game IQ.
"We did a combined training session and then set up music and banners and then put on an exhibition game for the Aussie Hoops kids to learn. We had a lot of parents come and watch and support.
"At half-time we held a shooting competition and at the end of that they watched some of the older and bigger kids do a dunk competition. At the end the Aussie Hoops kids got to vote on awards.
"It was great fun and it was an opportunity for the kids I train to be superstars for a day while they interacted with all the five, six and seven year olds."
It's been busy times at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, with the Goldminers also in the midst of their trials for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
This Tuesday sees the association holding its second round of trials.
It's looking certain that the Goldminers will be fielding more teams in 2024 than they did during this year's Western Junior League season.
The return of an under 18s girls team means Bathurst will once again have at least one team in every age group.
Wood said that there's been impressive numbers expressing their interest for the trials.
"The interest has been big this year, with 140 trialling across all the age groups. The girls program is a little down on numbers but the under 14s is very strong this year," he said.
"With such big numbers we're looking at doing a second team for the 14s girls along with every boys age group.
"We've got a good core group of nine girls in the under 18s who have been coming across to training, and they're mostly graduates from the 16s team. We'll also have a returning player, Ruby Griffin, who is coming back from Dubbo to Bathurst to play because we have a team this year.
"We have over 30 trialling for 14s, and there's 25 trialling in each of the under 16s and 18s boys. Giving them multiple weeks to trial - especially those trying out for the first time - gives them an opportunity to learn and show that they have taken on board what the coaches have been teaching."
Goldminers recently named the majority of their coaches for the upcoming season, with Roxy George (12s boys), David Craft (12s girls), Mel Sullivan (14s boys), Emma Palmer (16s boys), Rewi Tapu (16s girls) and Jess McGrath (18s boys) on board.
Check in for this Tuesday's under 12s and 14s Goldminers trials will be at 4pm while the 16s and 18s will follow at 6pm.
The third and final round of trials will be held this Sunday from 9.30am.
