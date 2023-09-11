Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Instagram videos show criminals in Orange filming victims as they sleep

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chilling footage has emerged on social media of a group of criminals breaking into homes around Orange and filming their unsuspecting victims as they sleep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.