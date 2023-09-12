DAFFODIL Cottage will be the overall winner when the Panorama Cup is held on Sunday, September 24.
A VIP marquee will be operating throughout the day with the aim of raising in excess of $10,000 for the cancer support service, which helps hundreds of families every year.
Kate Bird, who is on the Daffodil Race Day Committee, and is the wife of Pat Bird from Elders Emms Mooney, said the committee hopes to beat the $10,162.00 in funds raised last year.
Mrs Bird said the event, which is held at Bathurst Racecourse, is only possible thanks to major sponsors including the Bathurst Turf Club and Panorama Hotel along with Elders Emms Mooney, Elders Insurance, Jeremy Booth Constructions, Stihl Engineering, Agri West and Grainforce.
Mrs Bird said all money raised on the day will go directly to Daffodil Cottage.
As one of the major sponsors, Mrs Bird said Emms Mooney got on board to support the event because, like so many, cancer has touched the lives of staff and people they know.
"A lot of our relatives and/or friends have had treatment at Daffodil Cottage. Daffodil Cottage provides a wonderful service to the community and it does a lot of good in Bathurst," she said.
Daffodil Cottage volunteer Fay King agreed.
She said many of the volunteers are involved with the service because they too have had family members treated at the centre.
Mrs Bird said her own father was treated for cancer at Daffodil Cottage.
"He used to look forward to his visits here; he loved the help and support he was given by the nurses and the volunteers," she said.
Mrs King said community and financial support was vital to Daffodil Cottage. She and other volunteers were part of the 2022 Stars of Bathurst fundraiser and collectively raised $24,000.
"Daffodil Cottage is so grateful for any support it receives, and remember, any one of us could one day be using the service," she said.
"We need to raise money to help in the fight to find a cure for cancer."
Daffodil Cottage's nursing unit manager, Mooreen Macleay, said it was great that the community was getting behind Daffodil Cottage.
"I think it shows the wonderful community spirit.
"And it's important, because it helps us support the patients who come here and helps make life easier."
