THE SongMakers program of APRA/AMCOS has been inspiring fresh new songs from young Central West musicians over the past 18 months.
Over two days, participants aged 16 to 21 work with award-winning artists to write and record a song from scratch in a real-world co-writing session.
These workshops connect the young musicians with industry mentors and other local creatives.
The young artists build new skills and find out more about pathways into the music industry.
Join the session on September 25 and 26 at the Mudgee Arts Precinct Cultural Workshop.
Apply through Eventbrite or email katie@songmakers.com.au.
The SongMakers Holiday Sessions are part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with APRA AMCOS (Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society) and Create NSW.
Previous workshops have run in Bathurst, Lithgow and Orange.
MEANWHILE, the hugely popular Regional Songwriting Contest returns for another year and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) is looking to unearth new and exciting talent from the Central West.
It's open to any songwriter from the Bathurst, Blayney, Oberon, Lithgow, Mid-Western, Cabonne, Orange, Cowra, Weddin, Forbes, Parkes or Lachlan local government areas.
BMEC and industry mentors will provide even more support to help artists create new songs through two workshops in the lead-up to the competition.
Join the songwriting workshop with Abby Smith and Kris Schubert on Saturday, September 16 from 10am-4pm and/or the performance workshop on Saturday, October 28 from 10am-4pm.
Saturday, November 11 is the date for the Regional Song Contest top 15 finalists in City Hall at BMEC.
Get details here or contact BMEC on 6333 6161.
THIS September, regional artist Gabrielle Bates will be joined by 40 regional artists, vocalists and performers to activate The Foundations in Portland, NSW.
The group will explore different forms of song to express the voice of the historic cement works, including its Indigenous history.
Wiradjuri Dabee Elder Peter Swain will contribute his exceptional knowledge and performance experience alongside celebrated performance artists WeiZen Ho, Michael Petchkovsky, and acclaimed Sydney vocalists Voices from the Vacant Lot.
Bathurst's 40-strong choir Eclectica, led by Tracey Callinan, will also join the project to amplify the building's voice.
"Since the COVID lockdown, I've been curious about the voice of the buildings," said the project's creator Gabrielle.
"I spent much time in isolation noticing all the creaks and noises in my home, and began to realise it had a song that I thought others might like to hear."
The project is supported by the NSW Government's Country Arts Support Program through Arts OutWest, and an active GoFundMe campaign has raised further support to get the artists to Portland.
Rehearsals of Building Song will be open to the public at The Foundations on Sunday, October 1 at 3pm.
Everyone is welcome to join in and discover the building's voice.
For further information, contact Gab Bates on 0423 251 885 or email gabrielle.bates@live.com.au.
OBERON Council's For Our Elders: NAIDOC Art Exhibition opened last Saturday, September 9 at the new Oberon Library and Community Centre space.
It shows work from local and regional First Nations artists, curated by Arts OutWest's Aboriginal arts development officer Aleshia Lonsdale, co-ordinated by Debbie Keen from Oberon Council, funded by NIAA (National Indigenous Australians Agency).
Works are for sale and you can catch the exhibition through to September 20.
JOIN photographer Elizabeth O'Donnell at Gang Gang Gallery this month and become part of the Lithgow Lens Community Portrait and Story Project capturing Lithgow's living history.
Meet Elizabeth at Lithgow's Gang Gang Gallery, have a chat, and make an appointment for a free photographic portrait and share your story.
"Help us to showcase the incredible people who call this area home with its rich heritage and history," Elizabeth said.
"The project aims are to produce a beautiful body of work with the view to exhibit the photos and stories at a later stage and produce a book and digital archive of Lithgow and its people.
"Everyone has a story to tell, and we'd love to hear yours."
Elizabeth will be in the Gang Gang Gallery studio space once a week on Thursdays from 11am-3pm and alternative Saturdays and she can also come to you and photograph on location or contact Elizabeth O'Donnell, 0410 279 270, or lithgowlens2790@gmail.com
