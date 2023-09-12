SHE'S banged them into the back of the net with ease all season and Amy Parker was at it again on Sunday, guiding Abercrombie FC into the grand final with a 1-0 win.
Having finished the regular season in fourth place, Abercrombie had already defeated reigning champions Eglinton and Mudgee Wolves on route to the Bathurst District Football women's premier league preliminary final with CSU FC.
Played on Proctor Park 2, the scores were locked at nil-all at the half-time break, but it took Parker just seven minutes to break the deadlock in the 52nd minute, her 20th goal of the season.
Abercrombie coach Macca Brophy was full of praise for his star forward.
"Amy has copped a few jokes from the team the last couple of days, as she missed a couple of sitters in our last game against Mudgee," he said.
"However, she quickly reminded us why she has scored 20 goals this season.
"Amy just has that hunger for goals and it makes her a lethal striker. She capitalised on a poor clearance from the CSU defence and smashed the ball just under the crossbar.
"She hits the ball with real venom and if her shot is on target, it's most likely finding the net."
The result was extra special for Brophy and his players, due a strong rivalry between the two teams.
"Knocking CSU out of the comp is honestly a satisfying feeling for us," he said.
"There are plenty of friends between our two teams but also a lot of rivalries.
"We knew that CSU like to get in the heads of their opponents and our game plan involved making sure we talk with our feet and just play our own game. Which ultimately lead to us progressing to the grand final."
The win for Abercrombie now means it'll now face minor premiers Panorama in the decider, the team that lost last year's grand final on penalties to Eglinton, after the game finished nil-all at the end of the extra-time.
Both Abercrombie and Panorama have played three times in 2023, with the latter getting up on all three occasions - 1-0 on May 3, 2-0 on May 28 and 7-0 on July 23.
After a season plagued with injuries and having to play short on a number of occasions, Brophy said he's happy to have just qualified for the grand final.
"Obviously winning it would be incredible but if you ask any of my team, we are just happy to be here," he said.
"Almost all of my players have never been in a first grade grand final or a semi final for that matter.
"I am just so happy they have the opportunity to play this game and truly immerse themselves in an incredible experience.
"Win or lose this team will be stepping off the pitch with a heart full of pride and smiles on our faces."
Panorama and Abercrombie will go head-to-head at 3pm on Sunday, September 17, on Proctor Park 1.
